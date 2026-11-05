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Native Women Make History in 2026 Midterm Elections
4 days ago
Native women secured historic victories in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, winning seats in Congress and the governor’s office in Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, and Kansas. In Minnesota, Peggy Flanagan, a citizen of the White Earth Nation, became the first Native woman elected to the U.S. Senate. The Democratic-Farmer-Labor lieutenant governor defeated Republican Michele […]