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Joel Hoekstra From Trans-Siberian Orchestra Talks About The Upcoming Shows At The DCU Center
7 days ago
Joel Hoekstra has been in Trans-Siberian Orchestra for 17 years but he say’s he’s still “the new guy”. TSO is celebrating their 30th year with a massive holiday tour including two shows at The DCU Center in Worcester on November 28. Mike Hsu talks to Hoekstra about what it takes to prepare, how he stays focused performing with such a huge show around him and how proud he is to be part of a great holiday tradition.