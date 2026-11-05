undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Patrick Flynn Is Walking Like A Turkey To Fight Food Insecurity
7 days ago
If you see a giant Turkey walking up Rt. 12 from Oxford to Leominster make sure you give him a honk, wave or a thumbs up! But money is what he really wants. Dudley resident Patrick Flynn is donning an inflatable turkey suit and walking to collect donations to help those who need it this holiday season. Mike Hsu talks to him at the start of his route and get’s the details on how you can help.
2