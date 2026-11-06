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Mistletoe Murders Season 3 Episode 1 Recap: Don’t Fear the Wreather – Part 1
By Abhiroop Das,8 days ago
Created by Ken Cuperus, Hallmark’s ‘Mistletoe Murders’ steps into its third season following a major cliffhanger, one tied directly to Emily Lane’s tragic past. Before she became the kind-hearted, brilliant owner of Fletcher’s Grove‘s one and only year-round Christmas shop, Emily was known as Grace and was the co-creator of the infamous Chimera hacking group. Having severed herself from that past over a decade ago, Emily now spends her time trying to build new relationships while solving local crimes no one can wrap their heads around. In keeping with the show’s tradition of two-part mysteries, episode 1 of the season titled ‘Don’t Fear the Wreather – Part 1,’ takes us on a brand new journey, this time tracing a dysfunctional family whose patriarch is killed under mysterious circumstances. SPOILERS AHEAD.