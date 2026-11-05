undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Alicia Silverstone’s ‘Clueless’ Series Starts Filming in LA in January 2027
By Shubhabrata Dutta,4 days ago
Paramount’s ‘Clueless’ sequel series is finally heading into production, with filming slated to take place in Los Angeles between January 11 and April 1, 2027. Alicia Silverstone, who starred as the protagonist, Beverly Hills icon Cher Horowitz, in the cult classic teen comedy feature, will reprise her role. The Paramount+ limited series is penned by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Jordan Weiss.