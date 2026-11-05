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Webber Falls at New College of Florida in Road Matchup
2 days ago
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Webber International University women's volleyball team faced New College of Florida on Wednesday evening, falling 3-0 at the NCF Fieldhouse. The Warriors dropped the match by set scores of 25-13, 25-18 and 25-16. Webber finished the match with 19 kills, 19 assists and 51 digs while recording six total blocks. The Warriors continued to compete defensively throughout the three sets, highlighted by a strong effort at the net and contributions from multiple players across the lineup.