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CCC Women’s Soccer Tournament Preview – Warriors Eye Quarterfinal Upset to Begin Postseason Run
5 days ago
MEDFORD, Ore. – For a 23rd time in program history, the Corban women's soccer program will compete in the Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) Women's Soccer Tournament, as the seventh-seeded Warriors open postseason play Saturday morning against second-seeded Southern Oregon University in the quarterfinal stage at Lithia & Driveway Fields. The winner advances to Monday's semifinal round and moves one step closer to the conference's second automatic berth into the NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship.