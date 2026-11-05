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Take the Quiz: What’s Your Decorating Type?
5 days ago
Some quizzes claim to reveal your true decorating persona. They take themselves ultra seriously. Their results can be confusing, weird, unhelpful or all the above. This quiz is not that. It’s only semi-serious and a lot more focused on fun. Taking it will not lead to a profound revelation that will launch your personal design renaissance. But if you have a few minutes to spend, you’ll have fun and probably learn a thing or two along the way.