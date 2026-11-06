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Rice Basketball Falls at Home to East Texas A&M
By Matthew Bartlett,9 days ago
Rice Basketball became the second victim of a surging East Texas A&M squad, falling at home to the Lions by a one-point margin. East Texas A&M scored one of the marquee upsets during the first week of the season on Tuesday when they knocked off Oklahoma in Norman. That effectively ended any chance they might have had at sneaking up on Rice basketball when they arrived at Tudor Fieldhouse on Thursday night.