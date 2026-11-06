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Franklin County municipalities receive $4.4 million in state pension, fire relief funding
By Staff Reports,9 days ago
Municipalities across Franklin County are receiving more than $4.4 million in state funding to support employee pension plans and volunteer fire relief associations as part of Pennsylvania’s 2026 municipal aid distribution. According to figures released by the Pennsylvania Department of the Auditor General, Franklin County municipalities were allocated $4,442,765,...