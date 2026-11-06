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State police warn of cryptocurrency scam targeting Franklin County residents
By Staff Reports,7 days ago
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents about callers impersonating local law enforcement officers and demanding cryptocurrency payments to avoid arrest. State police at the Chambersburg station said in a Nov. 5 news release that reports involving Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency scams have increased over the past...