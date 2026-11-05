undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Holiday Hotel Rates Rise 7 Percent as Travelers Cut Budgets and Choose Cheaper Stays
By James Howard,5 days ago
US hotel rates climbed more than 7 percent in the third quarter of 2026, but the travelers most likely to feel that pressure this holiday season are turning away from the tier driving those gains: a new PwC report released Sunday finds that consumers plan to spend 24 percent less on lodging between Thanksgiving and New Year's, averaging $419 per person for hotel stays, with 38 percent of those booking a hotel choosing budget or midrange properties. The industry's headline numbers conceal a bifurcation that matters for every traveler planning a stay right now — luxury hotel average daily rates are rising nearly 7 percent, while economy rates are essentially flat, a split that has yet to show up in many travelers' price searches.