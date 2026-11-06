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Detroit Regional Chamber Calls on Michigan to Adopt Federal Education Freedom Tax Credit
8 days ago
The Detroit Regional Chamber Board of Directors recently endorsed the Federal Education Freedom Tax Credit. At the request of the Board, Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Sandy K. Baruah sent a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asking her to have Michigan join the 31 other bipartisan states in opting into the tax credit. The credit provides a federal tax break for individuals that donate to scholarship granting organizations. This funding can then be used as grants for items such as high-dosage tutoring and intervention services.