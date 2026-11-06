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Clint Peacock Appointed Chief of Fisheries Management
9 days ago
Peacock is a 15-year employee of the division, most recently serving as Assistant Chief of the Fisheries Management Section. As chief, Peacock’s responsibilities will include coordinating and managing the statewide fisheries program, development of fisheries management budget, and supervision of Georgia’s public fishing areas. Additionally, he will oversee the drafting of fishing regulations statewide.