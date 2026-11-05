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Linmore Expands Revolutionary, Patented LED Lighting Technology To Outdoor Street and Area Applications
3 days ago
LifeTime LED® reduces the time required to renew an outdoor light from 30 minutes to 30 seconds using exclusive “plug-and-play” modules. FRESNO, Calif. — Linmore, an American lighting and controls innovator, is advancing the state of lighting technology to LED 2.0 with its LifeTime LED series of commercial and industrial lighting fixtures. It’s newest outdoor products – EverWay Roadway Streetlights and EverSite Area Lights – deliver exceptional outdoor lighting performance in dramatically new fixtures featuring exclusive “plug-and-play” modules that enable 30 second light swaps.