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MBAs Fuel Election Blue Wave: 19 Democratic B-School Grads Elected To Congress
By P&Q Staff,8 days ago
Wall Street Journal: “Across the U.S., candidates with experience running major companies—or working inside them—seemingly broke a curse that has sometimes plagued executives seeking office as Democrats or Independents. The most notable was Helena Buonanno Foulkes, a Costco board member and former retail CEO, who won her race to become the next governor of Rhode Island.