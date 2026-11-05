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Cooler Air Moving In for the Weekend: Southern MS/AL/LA Local Weather Forecast – 11/5/26
By Matt Shiffman,5 days ago
It’s a pretty nice afternoon across the region, with plenty of sunshine over southern Mississippi and Louisiana and temperatures already in the lower to mid 70s. You can pick out where the front is sitting by looking at the clouds across Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, along with the dew point gradient. Dew points are in the 50s across much of Mississippi, while around 70 farther east near Pensacola. Another front will move through tonight into Friday, bringing in more dry air without any rain. The cooler air will follow, making it feel more like fall again heading into the weekend!