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2014 Mitsubishi Fuso FG4X4 Overland Camper Build
4 days ago
Phoenix Pop Up Campers’ Mitsubishi Fuso Adventure Camping Rig. Overland extreme adventure camping is a growing trend worldwide with more and more people wanting to take their camping into remote areas. While some overland campers resort to old Jeeps towing highly mobile yet primitive camping trailers, more luxury overland adventure camp rigs have been cropping up lately. Rob Rowe is the president of Phoenix Pop Up Campers in Denver, Colorado, a company that has been building off-road campers dating back to the early 70s, long before they became popular. Rob and his wife Cari wanted to build a new demo vehicle to promote their business and the over-land extreme adventure lifestyle at rallies and shows across the country.