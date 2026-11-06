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3 bold predictions for Nebraska’s Friday night game against Illinois
By Chris Peterson,8 days ago
You can feel the pressure squarely on the shoulders of Matt Rhule and this Nebraska football team. It was there last weekend, when the Huskers failed to close out another fourth-quarter lead, this time against Washington. There was a missed field goal, three turnovers and a game-winning drive with less than two minutes to go by the visiting team at Memorial Stadium.