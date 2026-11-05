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Today’s Good News 11-5-26
5 days ago
Two British retirees found love again at the age of 88 after meeting at the gym. Barbara Thompson started getting coached by former Army physical training instructor Fred Jenkins, and soon after, they were spending almost every day together. They still hit the gym three times a week . . . and they enjoy playing darts, dominoes, gardening, dancing, and they recently took their first vacation as a couple………………An Atlanta nonprofit has raised more than $16.5 million to help renters avoid eviction. It started during the pandemic as an eviction relief program that raised $50,000 on GoFundMe. Since then, it’s expanded to more than 330 apartment complexes, assisting over 5,500 families so far. The nonprofit also connects families with after-school programs, summer camps, medical services, and food assistance……………And finally……………