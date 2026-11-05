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PHOTOS: Victoria Monét Shines at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre — November 4, 2026
3 days ago
Victoria Monét at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta November 4, 2026 Three-time Grammy Award winner Victoria Monét brought her Frequency of Love Tour to Atlanta's iconic Fox Theatre on November 4, 2026. Known for her captivating blend of soul, pop, and funk, the Atlanta born Monét has carved out a remarkable career, evolving from acclaimed songwriter for artists including Ariana Grande into a celebrated solo performer. Her Grammy-winning album JAGUAR II helped establish her as one of contemporary R&B's most compelling voices. Atlanta fans experienced an evening of music that showcased the artistry, energy, and individuality that have become her signature. (Photo by Perry Julien www.perryjulien.com) (Perry Julien)