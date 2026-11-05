undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
St. Augustine Purple Knights named GeauxPreps Football Team of the Week
6 days ago
St. Augustine’s football team has spent the 2026 season reminding the state why they are among the state’s top programs, and the Week 9 victory over Edna Karr has been the most significant statement yet for the 9-0 Purple Knights. The program has displayed talent on the field and excellence off the field, which is why they are the Week 9 GeauxPreps Football Team of the Week.
7