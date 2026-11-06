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Genealogy Over Lunch explores Prairie States Forestry documents
9 days ago
University Libraries will host its Genealogy Over Lunch session from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 17 via Zoom. The presentation will feature the Prairie States Forestry Project, a New Deal-era program that brought together the federal government and individual landowners to plant trees across the Great Plains from 1935 to 1942. Registration, available here, is required.