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Cold Spring Harbor's Whaling Museum Turns 90 With a 26-Foot Squid Made of Beach Plastic
9 days ago
A 26-foot giant squid made from plastic picked up on Long Island beaches is hanging inside the Whaling Museum in Cold Spring Harbor, the centerpiece of a family exhibition on sea monsters and mermaids. The museum is also marking its 90th year, and November brings a pickle-making party, a cocktail-hour craft night and a book talk on the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.
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