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A Flag on This Windmill Meant a Whaler Was Home. Sag Harbor Marks Where It Stood
9 days ago
For generations of Sag Harbor families, a flag on a windmill meant a ship was home. When lookouts spotted a returning whaler in the bay, the flag went up on the Beebee Windmill, and the village knew. The mill left Sag Harbor long ago, and on Sunday, November 15, the Sag Harbor Historical Museum will dedicate a roadside marker at the spot where it stood.