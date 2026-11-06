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The Seals Are Back: CRESLI's 24th Season of Walks at Cupsogue Beach Starts November 12
9 days ago
The harbor seals that spend the cold months on Long Island are arriving, and the scientists who have counted them for two decades are ready to take the public along. The Coastal Research and Education Society of Long Island, known as CRESLI, opens its 24th season of seal walks at Cupsogue Beach in Westhampton Dunes on Thursday, November 12, and its seal cruises on Shinnecock Bay begin Saturday, December 5.