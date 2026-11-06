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Westmoreland autonomous vehicle test track in East Huntingdon nears completion
By Rich Cholodofsky,9 days ago
Autonomous vehicles could begin speeding around a $39 million test track in East Huntingdon this spring. Construction on the ambitious Pennsylvania Safety, Transportation and Research Track — or PennSTART project, a 2-mile high-speed loop that will host vehicle testing and safety training for first responders — is expected to be complete as early as April.
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