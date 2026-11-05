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Man serving time for child sexual abuse receives additional prison time in separate abuse case
7 days ago
OREM, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah man currently serving up to life in prison for child sexual abuse has been sentenced to more time in prison in a separate child sexual abuse case. Andrew Thomas Oldroyd, 38, was previously sentenced to 25-years-to-life in prison after sexually abusing a then-12-year-old in West Haven. He has now been sentenced to additional terms of five years to life for first-degree rape and one to 15 years for sexual exploitation of a minor in prison for the sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl in Orem.