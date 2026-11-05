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SRH Player Accepts Rs 7 Crore Pay Cut in CSK Trade Deal
By Staff Reporter,3 days ago
Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have finalized a significant trade deal involving four players ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. In a notable development for the upcoming IPL 2027 season, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have confirmed a trade deal that involves four players. This strategic move is expected to reshape the rosters of both franchises as they prepare for the auction.