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Special Report: Medicare's final 2027 fee schedule cuts deeper than proposed, with Taya Gordon of Atlas & Perpetua Healthcare Consulting
6 days ago
Revenue cycle consultant Taya Gordon explains what practice administrators and billing teams should do this week to prepare for Medicare's final 2027 fee schedule, from the same-day visit cut to the switch from G2211 to modifier B1. Medicare's final 2027 physician fee schedule, released Nov. 4, cuts the conversion factor...