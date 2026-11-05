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The Russ Tolman Goodtime Hour is back! – Nov. 5, 2026
5 days ago
Russ Tolman hoists anchor once again to sail the sonic seas. Today's return features a fantastic voyage through eclectic sounds, including new tracks from Son Volt, Iron & Wine, Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts, and Russ Tolman himself, alongside favorites from Al Green, Billy Strings, Slade, and more. Don't miss the return of The Goodtime Hour, Thursdays at 3 p.m. Pacific, on KDRT 95.7 FM in Davis; KDRT.org worldwide! Listen anytime via the web and the podcast apps!