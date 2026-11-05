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Gen Z is building small businesses in America’s college towns
By Daily Report Staff,4 days ago
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Gen Z is increasingly exploring entrepreneurship and small business ownership as younger Americans grow dissatisfied with traditional career paths and face a difficult job market and the threat of artificial intelligence replacing entry-level positions, Inc. reports.