undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Roundup: Labor productivity / Holiday priorities / Job market resilience
By Daily Report Staff,4 days ago
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Efficiency surge: U.S. labor productivity rose at a 3.6% annualized rate in the third quarter, its fastest pace in a year, as increased business investment in artificial intelligence, software and equipment began translating into greater efficiency. Unit labor costs fell 0.7%, the first decline since the second quarter of 2025, which could help businesses better manage expenses and limit price increases. Bloomberg has the full story.