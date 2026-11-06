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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus English, Spanish and Portuguese Dubs Arrive November 12 on Crunchyroll
By Josh Piedra,9 days ago
Toei Animation and Crunchyroll announced today that the English, Spanish, and Portuguese dubs of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll beginning November 12 at 8am PT, with new dubbed episodes rolling out weekly. The series, which premiered with subtitles on Crunchyroll October 11, offers fans an enhanced edition of the beloved Dragon Ball Super storyline.