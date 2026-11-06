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Oil-rich UAE makes massive AI bet as Sam Altman unveils ambitious plan to transform energy industry
9 days ago
OpenAI's Sam Altman named energy as his biggest challenge at ADIPEC 2026, where Abu Dhabi unveiled ambitious AI partnerships with ADNOC and G42. ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — At the opening of the world's largest energy conference in Abu Dhabi, artificial intelligence took center stage alongside oil and gas as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman joined senior UAE officials for the announcement of a major partnership aimed at bringing advanced AI into the energy industry.