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SJU Takes On Hamline Friday Night in St. Paul
By Ryan Klinkner, SJU Director of Athletic Communications,4 days ago
The Johnnies' swimming and diving team returns to St. Paul for a 5 p.m. dual with Hamline this Friday, Nov. 6, at the Bush Center Pool. – Live Video. A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Saint John's won five events in a 176-117 loss to St. Olaf on Saturday (Oct. 31) at St. Catherine University's Butler Center Pool. SJU recorded 29 top-five performances on the day.