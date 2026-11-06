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Watch Monsanto’s Win At First 'Post-Durnell' Roundup Herbicide Trial Exclusively Via CVN
By David Siegel,8 days ago
Clayton, MO - A Missouri state court jury has returned a defense verdict in the first trial to test the viability of product liability lawsuits targeting Bayer-owned Monsanto’s Roundup herbicide product in the wake of a historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling that scuttled thousands of related cases, and gavel-to-gavel of the full trial is available exclusively via Courtroom View Network. Aretino, et al. v. Monsanto.