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Giant California Swell Hurls Coast Guard Rescue Boats Into The Air (Video)
5 days ago
For most people, getting caught in the impact zone, taking waves on the head, is something you try to avoid. That is, unless you work for the U.S. Coast Guard. Drone footage shared by Northern California aerial surf cinematographer DroneGuy650 shows Coast Guard rescue boats taking on towering surf in the San Francisco Bay Area. Rather than retreating to calmer water, the crews steer into the waves. The bows climb steep walls of water, briefly launching into the air before slamming back down.
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