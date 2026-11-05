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Pearland ISD Junior High Students Selected for All-Region Choir
6 days ago
Pearland Independent School District junior high choirs are celebrating a remarkable achievement after 79 students earned coveted spots in the All-Region Choir. Following an intense competition, Pearland students from all four Pearland junior high schools won places in all-region choir during the Texas Music Educators Association Region 19 auditions in October.
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