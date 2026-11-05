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Review: Wild Horse Nine — Movies for the Rest of Us with Bill Newcott
By Bill Newcott,4 days ago
The best of The Saturday Evening Post in your inbox!. Stars: John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell, Steve Buscemi. Reviewed at the Toronto International Film Festival. Whenever awards season rolls around, everybody seems to forget about John Malkovich. Just two Oscar nominations – the last one 30 years ago – no Emmy nominations in the past quarter century…the list of snubs goes on and on.