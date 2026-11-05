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A Taste Of Naples In New York: Ribalta's Pasquale Cozzolino On Pizza And His Hometown
By Cozy season favorites,6 days ago
When Italians in New York want to eat pizza, Ribalta is where they go. "It's our place," an Italian friend recently told me. "This is our secret spot." Opened in 2012, the Neapolitan pizzeria and restaurant is tucked away at 48 East 12th Street, just off Union Square. On a recent visit, it was clear that my friend was spot-on. All around me, tables were filled with Italian-speaking diners sharing pizzas, pastas, wine and plenty of laughs.
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