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Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $25 bonus for Ravens vs. Jaguars, Thursday Night Football predictions
By Andy Bryan,8 days ago
The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Thursday Night Football. The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET, with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on injured reserve with a thumb injury suffered in last weekend's loss at Buffalo. Jacksonville trades at $0.80 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, while Baltimore trades at $0.20 per share. The Jaguars to win by more than 9.5 points is trading at $0.51 per share. Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit: