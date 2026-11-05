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Study identifies barriers to health care for people who use drugs in central Illinois
By Peoria, IL, USA 102.7 Super Hits,4 days ago
PEORIA (25News Now) – A joint study by the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria and Jolt Harm Reduction found that housing insecurity, lack of reliable transportation and public stigma often lead people who use drugs in central Illinois to avoid health care. Researchers surveyed local participants...