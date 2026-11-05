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American Jobs Offer More Autonomy — and More Stress
5 days ago
American jobs have become increasingly stressful over the past two decades—but workers have also gained greater ability to exercise independence and make decisions at work. Yet workers generally are not being paid more to compensate for the added stress, according to a working paper examining how the health-related characteristics of U.S. jobs have changed over nearly two decades.