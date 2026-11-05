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Message from Principal Coyle 11-5-2026: Conferences, Upcoming Surgery
7 days ago
Thank you to all our families who joined us for Parent-Teacher Conferences. These conversations are such an important part of the partnership between home and school. Taking time to connect, celebrate your child’s growth, ask questions, and identify ways we can support each student together helps strengthen the sense of community and belonging we value so much at Cedar Trails.