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Speeding, Seatbelt Use, and Distracted Driving Top Tickets Issued During Safe Driving Campaign
4 days ago
Operation Safe Driver Week, focusing on reckless, careless and dangerous driving, held July 12-18 across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, resulted in 3,968 warnings and 2,604 tickets/citations to commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and passenger vehicle (PV) drivers for unsafe driving, according to statistics released by the non-profit Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance.