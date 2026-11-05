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When Claimants Use AI: How Insurers Can Adapt Their Workflows
By Steven Burgess Davis,2 days ago
Insureds’ growing use of generative artificial intelligence to submit claims and contest adverse determinations is challenging insurers’ claims management systems and protocols. For insurers, this increased use of gen AI by insureds creates a potential disruption to the traditional claim handling process in addition to increasing overall costs and workload.