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Reddie Volleyball Regular Season Wraps with 3-0 Loss at Ouachita Baptist
8 days ago
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. - The Reddies (12-17, 5-11) ended the regular season with a match across the street against the Tigers of Ouachita Baptist tonight. Sadly, Henderson State could not rally after falling behind and lost 3-0. Henderson State's offense was led byKarsen Hart tonight, who collected eight kills, while Cassidi Campbell and Lasheena Gooseberry each added six. Alyssa Lindeman was the primary setter tonight, recording 15 assists, while Tyhia Mack added 13. The Reddie defense was what kept them in the match, as Henderson out-dug and recorded more blocks than Ouachita Baptist. Kaylon Partain led the Reddies with 32 digs on the night, while Campbell and Hart recorded seven and six blocks respectively.