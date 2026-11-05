Welcome to Top Sports News

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7 days ago
WASHBURN RURAL (4-5) at MAIZE (8-1) 7 p.m. No. 10 West seed Washburn Rural avenged a 29-point home loss (43-14) to Junction City in the seventh week of the regular season with a 27-20 playoff win over the No. 10-seeded Blue Jays last Friday night in Junction City. Rural senior kicker Ryan Austin kicked 33 and 48-yard field goals to stake the Junior Blues to a 6-0 first-quarter advantage and Washburn Rural also got a pair of rushing touchdowns from senior star running back Jadyn Baum. Back at quarterback after an early-season injury, senior Gavin Vantuyl connected with junior Isaiah Whiteside for a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Maize, the No. 2 West seed, rolled to a 54-0 first-round win over Campus. The Washburn Rural-Maize winner will advance to face the winner of Friday's game between Manhattan, the defending Class 6A state champion, and Garden City at Cico Park. Manhattan (7-2) is the No. 3 West seed and rolled to a 67-7 win over Topeka High last Friday night while No. 6 West seed Garden City (6-3) edged Wichita East, 15-14.
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