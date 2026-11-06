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Pinhead Gunpowder (a second look!) – Minneapolis, MN – October 7, 2026
By Catherine Zons,9 days ago
Pinhead Gunpowder (with Night Shop and Scrunchies) at First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN – October 7, 2026. The reigning thought in my head throughout the entire evening I spent at First Avenue on Wednesday night was “I can’t believe I’m standing here right now.” I was there to see Pinhead Gunpowder during the debut show of their 2026 North American tour, a concert I’d been keeping a close eye on since its announcement back in May. It was also one I’d quietly resigned myself to missing; almost as soon as they were on sale, tickets for the Minneapolis show were completely sold out! It also seemed unlikely I’d score a media pass–and as the days counted down to showtime, I found myself mourning the missed opportunity to see one of my musical idols in person. That is, until I checked my inbox on the day before the concert and saw an email with the most magical words: “You’ve been approved!”